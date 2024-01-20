Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CULL opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. Cullman Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cullman Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Cullman Bancorp

In other Cullman Bancorp news, CEO John A. Riley III bought 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $71,684.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,238.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

