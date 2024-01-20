Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

