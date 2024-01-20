Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 589 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,253,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $242.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $258.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.74.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

