Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 35,538 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,538 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8 %

WY stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

