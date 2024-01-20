Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,394 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.50% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 219.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.