Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,394 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.50% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 66.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $15.74 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $377.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

