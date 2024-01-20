Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 25,367 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,367 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.