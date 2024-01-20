Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $224,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $303.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

