Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.93.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

