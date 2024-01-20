Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232,146 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

TFC stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

