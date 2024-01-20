Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,692,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day moving average is $181.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

