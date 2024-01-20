Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,801 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 8,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

Boeing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.99 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

