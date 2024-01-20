Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232,146 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

