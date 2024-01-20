Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

GLD opened at $187.93 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

