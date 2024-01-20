Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

