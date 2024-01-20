Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ITW opened at $255.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.15 and its 200 day moving average is $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

