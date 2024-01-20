Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.57 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $138.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.71.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

