Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 86.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,377,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,123,000 after acquiring an additional 639,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Shares of PSA opened at $291.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

