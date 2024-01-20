Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Best Buy by 331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,504 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Best Buy by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,452 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,171 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $71.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

