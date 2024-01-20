Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 888 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.