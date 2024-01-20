CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

