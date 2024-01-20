Csenge Advisory Group Invests $525,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 53,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
WSM opened at $206.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $209.27.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.