Csenge Advisory Group Has $684,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $172.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.84. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.94 and a 12-month high of $172.55.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

