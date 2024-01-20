Csenge Advisory Group Has $531,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $246.54 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

