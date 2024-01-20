Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,623 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.