Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 119 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWF stock opened at $312.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.41 and a 12-month high of $312.38.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

