Crypterium Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $692,890.39 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium's genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium's total supply is 94,905,325 tokens. Crypterium's official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium's official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

