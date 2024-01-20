Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $421.18. 70,325,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,781,696. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.86. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $275.71 and a 1-year high of $421.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

