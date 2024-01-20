Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 285 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,326,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.78. 12,711,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

