Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,294 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 1.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

FDL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. 863,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

