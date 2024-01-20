Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 389 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.89. 7,605,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,489. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The firm has a market cap of $301.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

