Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,187 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. 77,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,540. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $47.04.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

