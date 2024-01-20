Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

