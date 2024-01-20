Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 165,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $13,724,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 905,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,524. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

