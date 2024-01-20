Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,550,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,533,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

