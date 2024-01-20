Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1153 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 431.53% and a net margin of 75.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

See Also

