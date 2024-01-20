Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Crocs Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 771,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

