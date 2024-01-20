Critical Comparison: Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) & Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) and Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and Kintara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pasithea Therapeutics N/A -45.98% -42.91% Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -238.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and Kintara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Pasithea Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 461.40%. Given Pasithea Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pasithea Therapeutics is more favorable than Kintara Therapeutics.

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and Kintara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pasithea Therapeutics $490,000.00 15.12 -$13.94 million N/A N/A Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($7.82) -0.02

Pasithea Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kintara Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Pasithea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pasithea Therapeutics beats Kintara Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pasithea Therapeutics



Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor designed to be macrocyclic for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 and Noonan syndrome, as well as lamin A/C cardiomyopathy and oncology indications. The company intends to develop PAS-003, to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; PAS-002, for the treatment multiple sclerosis; and PAS-001, to treat schizophrenia. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Kintara Therapeutics



Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

