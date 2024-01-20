CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $68.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

