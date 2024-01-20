Craig Hallum Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Craig Hallum reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

TAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $512.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $475.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

