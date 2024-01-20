Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,725,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 21,987.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 526,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.2 %

Nucor stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.