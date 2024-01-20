Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 308 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,843,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock worth $273,403,451. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $280.88 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.30 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $271.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.39 and a 200-day moving average of $226.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.36.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

