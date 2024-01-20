Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

