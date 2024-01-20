Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPNG. TheStreet lowered Coupang from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.79.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Coupang by 7.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 119,681,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,579,000 after buying an additional 8,581,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,136,000 after buying an additional 11,528,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Coupang by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,922,000 after buying an additional 4,587,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 205.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after buying an additional 22,708,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Coupang by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,715,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,835,000 after buying an additional 1,936,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

