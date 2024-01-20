Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,653,623. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $694.97. 2,267,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,873. The stock has a market cap of $308.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $696.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $635.66 and a 200-day moving average of $583.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.