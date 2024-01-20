Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,817 shares of company stock worth $10,653,623. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

COST stock traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $694.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $696.13. The stock has a market cap of $308.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $635.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

