Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President John R. Schaller Sells 50,000 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) President John R. Schaller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,049,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,863.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $41.52.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

