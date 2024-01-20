Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Head-To-Head Survey

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CleanSpark and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $10.05, indicating a potential upside of 46.29%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -81.11% -24.23% -21.73% Consumer Portfolio Services 15.24% 21.08% 1.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares CleanSpark and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and Consumer Portfolio Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $168.41 million 7.73 -$136.59 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $329.71 million 0.54 $85.98 million $2.09 4.02

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Volatility & Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

