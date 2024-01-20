ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $186,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.18. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

