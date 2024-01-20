CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

CNMD opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.20. CONMED has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in CONMED by 7.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth $2,855,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 191,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth $203,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

